Sidharth Shukla Reveals that housemates were enraged when Salman Khan called him the backbone of Bigg Boss 13

We have all seen how massive Sidharth Shukla’s fanbase is and how they’ve been his backbone throughout his journey in the industry. After winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla has been the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Even though he’s not that big a fan of clicking pictures, he makes sure to treat his fans, or SidHearts as they address themselves, with them every once in a while. He recently conducted an ask session on Twitter and the hashtag #AskSid started to trend in no time, which did not come as a surprise to most of us.

During the session, he was asked about how he felt when Salman Khan addressed him as the backbone of the show, he revealed that he was elated but was prepared because it had enraged other contestants. Given his popularity on the show, he has seen a face share of verbal spats with the other housemates. Take a look at some of the best answers that Sidharth Shukla gave to his fans.

Ofcourse felt good but was certain there would be more trouble coming as ppl would be enraged

— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Jab banunga tho bataunga fillal ke liyea patience

— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Whateva fits the bill ????

— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Guess cooking for me

— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

It’s helping me burn some calories ????

— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Cause you not pushing yourself to actually make the effort to get to one Karmania ????

— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

I miss my dad ????

— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla has not announced his next project yet.

Also Read: Shefali Jariwala says her relationship with ex Sidharth Shukla has always been cordial despite their history

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results