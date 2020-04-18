Aamna Sharif looks ethereal in these sun-kissed pictures

The lockdown has given the celebrities much-needed time from their hectic schedules and they have been very active on social media. While they can’t wait to return to sets, they have been making the most of this time off. Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika, Aamna Sharif, has been making sure to give us some major fashion goals even during the lockdown.

Aamna Sharif has been basking in the sun during this quarantine period and her glow is on point. She recently posted a few pictures as she soaks in the sun and the new-age Komolika looks aesthetically beautiful! Dressed in a grey coloured satin dress, Aamna Sharif is surely making heads turn with this look. Take a look at the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

And still, after all this time The Sun never says to the earth, "You Owe Me" Look what happens with A love like that, It lights the Whole Sky"

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on Apr 15, 2020 at 11:28pm PDT

We can’t wait to see what Komolika has in store for Anurag and Prerna. While we wait for the show to resume, all we can do is admire Aamna Sharif’s pictures.

