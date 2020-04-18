Madhuri Dixit talks about preserving heritage sites on World Heritage Day

Madhuri Dixit has proved time and again why she’s considered as an evergreen beauty and diva in the industry. She has been sharing her workout videos and dance videos during the lockdown and has made it a point to urge people to stay in. She recently took to her Twitter to announce how important it is to preserve heritage sights.

She posted a couple of pictures posing at the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Colesseum with the tweet that read, “When we travel to different countries & learn about different cultures we realise we have so much in common. The values, sentiments are same everywhere. Cultures & heritages are a source of inspiration for us & it’s our responsibility to preserve them. #WorldHeritageDay”

Take a look at it.

When we travel to different countries & learn about different cultures we realise we have so much in common. The values, sentiments are same everywhere. Cultures & heritages are a source of inspiration for us & it’s our responsibility to preserve them. #WorldHeritageDay

— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 18, 2020

