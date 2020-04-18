Alaya F aces her fitness game with inversion and plank challenges

Alaya F is the new star kid in town who made her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman. She has played a bold and unconventional role in the movie. She is also very popular on the internet. Amid lockdown, she has been taking up a lot of fitness challenges popular on TikTok.

Earlier this week, she shared two videos. In the video, Alaya F is seen doing the inversion challenge in the balcony with such ease. She is seen wearing a black crop top and neon green cycling shorts.

Inspired by @jacquelinef143 and @kuldeepshashi sir ???????????? I was dying to try this inversion challenge but everyone told me “this is not something you can just get up and learn in one day”.. I fell on my face a few times but DID IT ANYWAY???????????? (wait for the end where I try to be very cool and fall????)

In another video, she is seen taking up the planking challenge while working out at her home.

@alaya.f adds her trademark spunk to the #plankchallenge ????

Alaya F made her silver screen debut this year which hit the screens on 31st January 2020 where she shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

ALSO READ: Alaya F denies the rumours of having a lip-job done

