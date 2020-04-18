Raftaar Reveals why he does not collaborate with Badshah

Both Raftaar and Badshah have changed the face of rap in the Indian music industry. Both the men have shot to fame in no time after their singles went viral, however, before that, they did have to go through their fair share of struggle. While they have their own set of audiences, their fans can’t wait to see them collaborate on a music video. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Raftaar spoke about the real reason why he does not collaborate with Badshah.

He says, “Our brotherhood goes way back and we’ve started our struggle together. He was here before me and I joined him in later on, so from there till here, we both have shared the journey to a great extent. So much so, that we both spent time together on a daily basis, he used to live close to my house. So to make a song with him, there has to be a topic that adds to our history. It should be massive when Raftaar and Badshah collaborate, so we’re still waiting for that one song. Our friendship is the same, we usually share each other’s music and are constantly in touch with each other but when it comes to collaborating, we’re hesitating because we don’t want to disappoint people.”

Watch the entire segment, right here.

How would you like to see Raftaar and Badshah collaborate on a song? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

