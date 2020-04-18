This throwback picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor with their daughters Janhvi and Khushi is pretty wholesome

Actress Sridevi passed away a couple of years but left behind a huge legacy. Her family often reminisces about the times well spent with her. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently shared a throwback picture Sridevi with Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

In the photo, Sridevi and Boney are striking a pose with young Janhvi and Khushi who are dressed in traditional South Indian outfits. This is a wholesome picture of them together. Sharing the picture, Ratnani wrote, “A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, But The Memories Are Priceless”.

Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel when she was attending a family wedding.

