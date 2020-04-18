Alia Bhatt shares post workout selfie, Ranveer Singh calls it ‘best’

Amid lockdown, celebrities have been working from home just like the rest of us. Everyone has been practicing social distancing and urging their fans to follow the protocols to contain the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, to stay healthy, they have also been working out at home.

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of herself as she worked out with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor virtually. Dressed in a pink tank top, Alia was glowing in makeup less selfie. She captioned the post as, ‘Relying on those endorphins & my virtual workout partners to keep the spirit up @akansharanjankapoor @shaheenb @sohfitofficial’.

Her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh also left a comment on her post and said ‘Best’.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will reunite in Takht which is being helmed by Karan Johar. The movie stars an ensemble star cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Alia has an array of lineup including Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2, Takht and RRR in her kitty.

