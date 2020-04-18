Check out: Rakhi Sawant shares unseen pictures from her wedding

Rakhi Sawant has been quite active in chanting 'Go Corona Go' ever since the first case of Coronavirus was brought to notice in India. Being the outspoken and unapologetic person that she is, Rakhi Sawant is usually seen donning vermillion and mangalsutra in all her pictures and videos, citing the significance of her married life.

She tied the knot with a businessman named Rakesh last year and has still not uploaded a single picture of her husband. She recently took to her Instagram to share a few unseen pictures from her wedding functions and is seen in three different outfits. While it was speculated that she was dressed as a bride for a photoshoot, the doubts were cleared soon enough with the obvious signs of a married woman. She has cropped her husband out of the wedding pictures that got some people to joke about Rakhi marrying herself. Take a look at the pictures that she posted.

Meri shadi ki picture

Meri shadi

Court marriage

