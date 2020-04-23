Alia Bhatt recites a poem she wrote on the occasion of Earth Day 

On the occasion of Earth Day, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a short poem written by her. The poem sends across the message to be kinder towards mother earth. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "Today and Everyday..My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day #EarthDayEveryDay."

In the video, Alia goes on to recite the poem before saying, "Hi guys, today is Earth Day and I was doing some writing and I decided to write a little poem expressing the way I feel about today. And the way I feel kind of everyday. So, I've written it and here it goes." Alia then goes on to narrate her sweet and simple poem.

View this post on Instagram

My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day☀️ #EarthDayEveryDay

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 22, 2020 at 4:26am PDT

Alia Bhatt is also an animal lover and often uses her social media platform to raise awareness about being kind to animals. During the coronavirus pandemic, when everyone was asked to wash their hands for 20 seconds, Alia Bhatt was one of the few actresses who pointed out that it was important not to waste water while washing hands.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in September. The actress will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: Mumbai Police turns Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy still into a meme, warns us to not step out!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results