Alia Bhatt recites a poem she wrote on the occasion of Earth Day 

On the occasion of Earth Day, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a short poem written by her. The poem sends across the message to be kinder towards mother earth. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "Today and Everyday..My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day #EarthDayEveryDay."
In the video, Alia goes on to recite the poem before saying, "Hi guys, today is Earth Day and I was doing some writing and I decided to write a little poem expressing the way I feel about today. And the way I feel kind of everyday. So, I've written it and here it goes." Alia then goes on to narrate her sweet and simple poem.
My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day☀️ #EarthDayEveryDay
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in September. The actress will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
