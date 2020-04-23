Neha Kakkar starts the #MoveOnChallenge; asks women to stop crying over their ex-boyfriends 

Singer Neha Kakkar was in news for her break up with boyfriend Himansh Kohli. Now, the singer has started the #MoveOnChallenge urging women to stop crying over their ex-boyfriends.

Neha shared a video on Instagram where she along with other women are seen crying over their ex-boyfriends and in the next moment transform into glamorous avatars. Neha’s song Jinke Liye, with the lyrics ‘Jinke liye hum rote hai, woh kisi aur ki baahon mein sote hai (The ones we cry for, lie in someone else’s arms)’, plays in the background.

The three-minute-long video received a lot of love from her fans and followers.

Earlier in this year, Neha was involved in a war of words with ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli. The two broke up in 2018 after dating for a year and a half.

