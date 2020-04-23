Rashami Desai says Arhaan Khan owes her over Rs. 15 lakhs; latter says she is trying to malign him

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai who broke up with Arhaan Khan while in the Bigg Boss house is back in the news. The actress ended things with Arhaan Khan when she learnt that he had a child from his first marriage and hid this from her.

Recently, screenshots of Rashami's bank account were posted on social media by one of her fans. The statement showed that lakhs had been transferred to Arhaan's (originally Mazhar Shaikh) account while Rashami was inside the BB house.

In an interview with a daily, Rashami said that the transactions were made in her absence without her knowledge when she was inside the BB house. She said that when she got to know about it she shared the screenshot of the statement with her accounting staff and a few others. She said that she does not know why Arhaan transferred the funds and said that he owes her more than Rs. 15 lakhs as shown in the statement. Rashami said that he has refused to pay her back.

Talking about the screenshots, Rashami said that she has no clue who shared it on social media. The actress said that if she had to leak it she would have not waited for two months.

Meanwhile, Arhaan Khan alleges that Rashami leaked the screenshots herself to malign him. He said that half the transactions involving huge amounts aren't his. He said that he and Rashami had set up a production house which he had joined as a partner. He said that he had invested equally and any transfer of funds is either his rightful profit or return of debt. Arhaan further said that the transfer of funds was not possible without Rashami's signature on the cheque and she had full knowledge about the transactions. He said that he has bills to prove the same.

