Cute! Farhan Akhtar films girlfriend Shibani Dandekar cook as she ruins mushroom pasta

Amid lockdown, actor L and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are in self-quarantine and ensuring they stay healthy. The TV host shared a video of herself cooking mushroom pasta while her boyfriend Farhan filmed her.

During this lockdown, she has been sharing videos of cooking. Shibani captioned the post, “How can anyone be this bad in the kitchen??! making pasta with mushrooms spring onions and cream sauce! I’ve made this a thousand times and it still isn’t that good! thank you to my wonderful kitchen assistants and cameraman!”

Earlier, she had messed up the cooking recipe. She wrote, “Cookie baking FLOP!!! Probably the worst baking in the world! Know when to stop! @chefkelvincheung did his best to to help via facetime! but some people are beyond help!”

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofaan.

