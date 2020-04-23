Halsey posts a nude photo to bring attention to sustainability on Earth Day

Singer Halsey knows how to get everyone's attention. Amid lockdown, the 25-year-old singer celebrated Earth Day (April 22) by sharing a nude photo of herself in a pool with beautiful waterfall and greenery in the background.

"NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION!!!!" she quipped before discussing sustainability. "Happy Earth Day! I encourage all of my followers to take some time to consider ways you can live more sustainably in this time. We can all make small changes to reduce waste, like remembering to recycle, using wooden utensils instead of plastic, switching to solid shampoos and conditioners, buying from small agriculture businesses, etc."

"I know I still have a long way to go to reduce the waste and carbon emission my profession historically entails, but my team and I are working hard to fix that," she wrote on Instagram. "If you already suffer from ecological anxiety about the danger our earth is currently experiencing, making any small changes that you can manage could help to bring you a great sense of relief and happiness. Sending my love."

As hospitals around the world are facing a shortage of protective gear, Halsey purchased 100,000 masks to donate to the hospitals that are in need of essentials to protect themselves amid this coronavirus pandemic.

