Jennifer Lopez dons white swimsuit in the swimming pool as she celebrates Earth Day

Celebrities around the world celebrated Earth Day on April 22 whilst talking about the sustainability and how we can do our bit in saving the environment. Jennifer Lopez shared a picture of herself chilling in the pool on Earth Day.

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez was seen in a white swimsuit flaunting her beach waves. "Mother Earth ????????…. Be conscious of how you treat her. Love her and she will keep you forever. #HappyEarthDay," she wrote on Instagram.

On Tuesday, JLo and her fiance Alex Rodriguez celebrated twelfth birthday party of his daughter Ella Alexander Rodriguez in Miami while following the protocols of social distancing.

Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, has been participating in several online concerts to raise money for COVID-19 relief. She has also donated to several charities too.

Mother Earth ????????…. Be conscious of how you treat her. Love her and she will keep you forever. #HappyEarthDay

