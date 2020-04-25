Vidya Balan donates 1000 PPE kits to healthcare workers, asks everyone to join hands

Our country is dooming with scarcity of lot of things in the present situation of the dreaded and widespread scare of Covid 19. Our health care organisations are our soldiers who are working rigourously for the betterment and speedy recovery of the infected people.

At this crucial hour actor Vidya Balan has decided to make a personal donation of 1000 PPE kits to our health care heroes and also requesting citizens to join her in raising funds to provide 1000 more kits. Our medicos are the people who come in constant contact with the infected people and transmission of this deadly virus into one medical staff may lead to 8-12 people from the unit quarentined at one go resulting into the hospitals serving us into full capacity. Vidya has pledged to help our heroes in her own way by urging everyone's support to raise funds for these PPE kits.

Vidya always has appreciated her supporters with little things and for all the supporters who will be contribute to the medical staff for these PPEs Vidya will be sending a personal thank you message to them and that is a great personal memory for any person. This is a very sweet gesture by Vidya as it will inspire people to do their bit towards the medical fraternity of our country.

Namaste, it is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am donating 1000 PPE kits for our medical staff and have partnered with Tring to raise donation for another 1000 PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. For your contribution, I will send you a personal thank you video message recognising your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you. Log onto www.tring.co.in and go to my profile to donate or you can click this link: www.tring.co.in/Vidya-Balan Let's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity #StaySafe #StayHome #JustTringIt #IndiaFightsCorona

Hope we all are going to the least at this essential hour,the country needs us or better to say our medical heroes needs our support and each contribution surely counts and hence plese come forward and support such a noble cause with all your hearts

