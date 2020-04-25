After Ramayan and Mahabharat, Ramanand Sagar’s Shri Krishna to be re-aired on Doordarshan

The demand for old shows has increased rapidly amid lockdown. With Ramayan and Mahabharat receiving immense viewership, Doordarshan has decided to re-air Shri Krishna. Prasad Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar confirmed the news and said that it was “coming soon”.

The short promo shared by Prasad Bharati showcased glimpses of the several aspects that occurred in Krishna’s life from lifting Govardhan Hill to dancing on Kaliya Naag. The show, written, directed and produced by Ramanand Sagar, starred Swapnil Joshi as the young Krishna whereas Sarvadaman Banerjee played the older version of Lord Krishna. It aired from 1993 to 1996 on Doordarshan.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan concluded on April 18 on Doordarshan. The show received immense love on social media. With Mahabharat currently being aired, Shri Krishna will replace the slot of Ramayan.

