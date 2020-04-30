Anupam Kher gets emotional as he shares his last video with Rishi Kapoor, shot in New York

On Thursday morning, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to break the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise. The actor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after his condition worsened. The news of his demise has gutted the film industry and his fans.

Anupam Kher took to his social media handle to pay his tribute to the actor. “I am just completely numb with the shock of my dearest friend, co-actor of many movies & a wonderful person's passing away,” said an emotional Anupam Kher in his social media posts. Anupam Kher broke down as he shared the last video he recorded with Rishi in New York City. The two are seen taking a taxi ride in the video.

Sharing the cheery video, he also penned a note that read, “#RishiKapoor से ज़्यादा ज़िंदादिल, बेबाक़,ज़ोर ज़ोर से ठहाके लगाने वाला,एक बच्चे जैसी जिज्ञासा रखने वाला मैंने अपनी ज़िंदगी में कभी नहीं देखा।भगवान ने उनका साँचा बनाकर तोड़ दिया था।दुख इतना गहरा है, आँसू निकल ही नहीं रहे।NY में उनके साथ आख़िरी वीडियो।आप हमेशा रहोगे।Hello!Hello!”

I am just completely numb with the shock of my dearest friend, co-actor of many movies & a wonderful person's passing away. #RishiKapoor से ज़्यादा ज़िंदादिल, बेबाक़,ज़ोर ज़ोर से ठहाके लगाने वाला,एक बच्चे जैसी जिज्ञासा रखने वाला मैंने अपनी ज़िंदगी में कभी नहीं देखा।और न ही कभी देखूंगा।भगवान ने उनका साँचा बनाकर तोड़ दिया था।दुख इतना गहरा है, आँसू निकल ही नहीं रहे।New York में उनके साथ का ये आख़िरी वीडियो उनकी खुश मिज़ाजी का एक जीता जागता सबूत है। चिंटू जी आप तो हमेशा हमारे साथ ही रहोगे।Hello!Hello!Hello! ओम शान्ति। ????

Anupam Kher who was shooting for his American television show would often visit Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor who were in New York for Rishi's cancer treatment.

