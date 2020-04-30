When a Russian fan spotted Rishi Kapoor in New York and played Main Shayar Toh Nahi from Bobby

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today, at the age of 67. He was battling Leukemia for the past two years and underwent a year-long treatment at New York. As an actor who enjoyed immense love from all corners of the world, Kapoor never stopped having his star moments.

One such instance was when he headed for a hair cut at a NY salon, and was spotted by a Russian fan! Delighted, he played Rishi's famous number Main Shayar Toh Nahi from his iconic film Bobby. Moments like these are what artists cherish. The actor had taken to Twitter to share the moment with us. "My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie," he wrote.

My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie. pic.twitter.com/nnHJVo3OyS

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 16, 2019

The actor had also received a Filmfare award in 1973, for his performance of the film.

He has left behind wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, millions of fans and an ocean of films for us to marvel on.

