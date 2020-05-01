Aruna Irani remembers co-star Rishi Kapoor; narrates an old incident where he stood up like a hero

Rishi Kapoor passed away early morning on April 30, 2020, leaving the film fraternity and his fans gutted. The actor who was battling leukaemia passed away in a hospital in Mumbai. After his death, several industry members spoke about his greatness and their memories with him.

Bollywood actress Aruna Irani who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in the 70s and 80s in films like Khel Khel Mein and Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani while talking to a news agency said that he was good to each and every person. She said that they would call him Chintu baba.

Remembering the days during Rishi Kapoor's film Bobby, Aruna said that his father Raj Kapoor would scold him but he would never feel bad. She said that he never felt conscious and if his father would say something to him, he would say it is for his best.

Talking about her working experience with him Aruna Irani narrated an old incident. She said that once they went to a remote place to shoot and there were a lot of mosquitoes making sleep difficult. They expressed their concern to Rishi Kapoor and asked him to say something as he was the hero. Rishi Kapoor spoke to the producer and said that it was not possible to work in the morning like this and asked to shift the location and the producer did exactly the same.

Aruna Irani said that they were in touch through WhatsApp and she would enquire about his health. She stopped asking once he returned to India and started working as she thought that he was doing well.

