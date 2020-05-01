Rishi Kapoor’s co-stars Satish Kaushik and Farida Jalal express grief

Actors Satish Kaushik and Farida Jalal not only worked with late actor Rishi Kapoor but also knew the actor personally. Filmmaker-actor Kaushik, who has worked with Kapoor in films like Tehzeeb, Saagar, Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Wedding Pullav, says the late star made acting look like the easiest profession.

While speaking to a news agency, Satish said that Chintu ji was a much loved young icon of romance. Satish Kaushik kept on seeing him after coming to Mumbai and then later worked with him as a co-star and was directed by him in Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Satish was shooting with Rishi Kapoor for his last film Sharmaji Namkeen. He said that with Rishi Kapoor gone the era of romance has gone.

Meanwhile, Farida Jalal broke down while talking about Rishi Kapoor. She said that she was very close to the actor and was shocked. Farida Jalal worked with Rishi Kapoor in the latter's debut film Bobby.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, early morning after a long battle with leukaemia. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The actor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and children- Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.

