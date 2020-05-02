Suhana Khan raps Eminem’s ‘Beautiful’ in this throwback video which is going viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is an internet sensation. While her pictures and videos would go viral on the internet, now that she has verified Instagram account, any post by her goes viral.
An old video has everyone talking about how Suhana Khan is seen rapping the lyrics of ‘Beautiful’ by Eminem. Dressed in a full sleeve beige top with half tied hair, she is seen grooving and enjoying her time with her friends.
Throwback to the time when #SuhanaKhan was grooving to Beautiful by Eminem. | @realbollywoodhungama
