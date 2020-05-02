Ranveer Singh’s look test as Murad from Gully Boy resurfaces on the internet

Ranveer Singh won hearts with his portrayal of an aspiring rap artist in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The film, that released last year on Valentine’s Day, starred Alia Bhatt opposite him. More than a year later, his look test is going viral.

A couple of pictures have resurfaced online where Ranveer Singh is trying out different outfits for his role. Since his story revolved around trying to find himself and become an artist who rose from poverty, his look was put together keeping that in mind.

First and ONLY costume fitting #gullyboy #ranveersingh #zoyaakhtar #costumedesign

​Gully Boy also starred Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin among others. It was a story inspired by the underground rap scene in India especially the rise of rappers Divine and Naezy.

HANDSOME DEVIL .. No one let's me work with such patient collaboration! Thanks @ranveersingh @zoieakhtar @poornamrita I MISS WORKING!!!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the film 83 which is based on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will capture India's historic World Cup win.

MAKING MURAD… Always a pleasure playing dress up with @ranveersingh @zoieakhtar Many films . Many great characters. Many great memories . Thank you ???? #ranveersingh #gullyboy

