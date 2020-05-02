Virat Kohli wishes Anushka Sharma on her birthday, says she lights up his world every day

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the cutest celebrity couples and their recent social media posts have won our hearts. From teasing each other to trying the gibberish challenge and being goofs in general, these two have been raising the bar high for people when it comes to couple goals. Virat Kohli recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with Anushka Sharma on her birthday.

The actress celebrated her birthday yesterday and Virat Kohli, being the cute and doting husband, took to his Instagram to share a candid picture of them enjoying the cake. He posted it with the caption, “You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you ❤️”. Take a look at it and we bet it will leave you gushing!

You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you ❤️

