Aamir Khan debuts with his salt-and-pepper look on Instagram in this family picture

Ira Khan recently took to her Instagram account to share a family picture with father Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to celebrate her cousin, Zayn Marie Khan’s debut in the film industry. Zayn Marie is seen in Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Mrs Serial Killer. To watch the film together, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Ira Khan dressed up to the T. While we couldn’t stop gushing over the cute picture, Aamir Khan has revealed his recent salt-and-pepper look which has taken the internet by the storm.

Ira posted the picture along with a few of herself flaunting her saree. Congratulating her cousin on her big day, she couldn’t help but write a heartwarming message for her. We love how the entire family is dressed to stream the film for their own little watch party.

Check out Aamir Khan’s look and other pictures that Ira khan posted.

And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry????❤ . . . #zanyforzayn #hottie #sisterlove #proud #tearsofjoy #celebrate #debut #zaynmariekhan

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is the official remake of Forrest Gump which originally starred Tom Hanks.

