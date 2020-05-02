Pulkit Samrat shares a video of Kriti Kharbanda playing Money Heist’s ‘Bella Ciao’ song on piano with her eyes closed

The craze of Spanish show Money Heist is tremendous. The latest season premiered in April, last month and since then, many celebrities have participated in playing the iconic ‘Bella Ciao’ track on piano. After Ayushmann Khurrana, it is Kriti Kharbanda who has chosen to play the song but with a twist!

Kriti's boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat, with whom she is currently living amid lockdown, took to Instagram and shared a video, where she is playing the track with her eyes closed. "#bellaciao to banta hai! Dhyaan se dekhiye.. dono aankhein khol ke! @kriti.kharbanda (Look carefully with your eyes opened)," Pulkit wrote alongside the video.

#bellaciao to banta hai! Dhyaan se dekhiye.. dono aankhein khol ke! ???????? @kriti.kharbanda

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat starred in Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer Pagalpanti. Kriti will next be seen in Taish whereas Pulkit will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi.

