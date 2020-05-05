Ayushmann Khurrana recalls a casting couch incident from his early days in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most looked up to and unconventional actors of Bollywood. His scripts have always been out of the box and unlike other Bollywood heroes, his scripts always carry a social message or discuss a tabooed topic in detail. Making it a point to pick scripts that are unique and new, Ayushmann Khurrana has wooed his fans with his performances time and again. While there are a lot of misconceptions about the industry, casting couch has been faced by some of the biggest stars and Ayushmann recently recalled one such incident.

In an interview with a portal, he revealed that during his early days in Bollywood, a casting director had offered him a lead role only if he showed his ‘tool’. Instead of panicking Ayushmann politely refused his offer and made it clear that he is straight. He further recalled that initially, the audition would be one-on-one and then all of a sudden there would be 50 people in the room auditioning for the same role. He was asked to leave when he protested. He has faced rejections before he debuted in Vicky Donor with Yami Gautam.

Ayushmann says he has been lucky to have a few good Fridays since the past two-three years. He is also well equipped to face failure now since he saw it in the early days of his career.

