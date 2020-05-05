Ayushmann Khurrana pens a touching tribute for the Handwara martyrs

In a recent counter-operation in Kashmir at Kupwara district's Handwara, four Indian army personnel along with a Sub Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police lost their lived, with two terrorists also being killed. The internet is wholeheartedly condemning the attack, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the martyrs.
देश का हर जवान बहुत ख़ास है,
है लड़ता जब तक श्वास है,
परिवारों के सुखों का कारावास है,
शहीदों की माओं का अनंत उपवास है,
उनके बच्चों को कहते सुना है –
पापा अभी भी हमारे पास हैं!
-आयुष्मान#JaiHind #JaiJawan #Handwara
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 4, 2020
The actor, last night, was also a part of the I for India virtual concert that raised funds for the front-line workers and the needy and homeless ones.
Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar addresses Ayushmann Khurrana as Professor from Money Heist
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply