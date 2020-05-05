Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares an unseen video of his father enjoying a dip in ice-cold water

The film industry lost one of its finest actors – Irrfan Khan on April 29. The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and fought bravely till his last breath. His funeral was held in the presence of his family and close. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife and two children.

Irrfan Khan's son has been sharing rare and unseen pictures and videos of his father on his social media, taking fans down the memory lane. On Tuesday, Babil shared a video of Irrfan Khan enjoying a swim in cold water in some hilly region. The actor is seen looking at the camera and says, "It is ice!” A woman can be heard repeating, “It’s ice?” as she laughs. Babil also shared another video, in which Irrfan can be seen enjoying a jump into the water as onlookers cheered for him.

After an outpour of the messages for the actor, his elder son Babil posted a message a couple of days ago. He wrote on Instagram, “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much. I love you.

