Ram Gopal Varma gets slammed for his sexist comment on women purchasing liquor

The central government allowed relaxation in phase 3 of lockdown which started on May 4. The government also permitted the opening of liquor shops. With liquor shops opening after 40-50 days, people queued outside wine shops to purchase alcohol. Looking at the crowd accumulating outside these shops, some cities decided to shut shop to avoid crowding. Pictures of people standing in line outside the shops started circulating on social media on Monday.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared one of the pictures from Karnataka where women can be seen standing in queues. Sharing the photo he wrote, "Look who’s in line at the wine shops. So much for protecting women against drunk men.”

Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men ???? pic.twitter.com/ThFLd5vpzd

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 4, 2020

This remark did not go down well with netizens who found it offensive and sexist. Many Twitter users pointed out that women had equal rights to buy alcohol. Some also said that the abuse that hundreds of families face at the hands of a drunken man is not a matter of joke.

Singer Sona Mohapatra schooled the filmmaker. "Dear Mr RGV, time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality. Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent," she wrote.

Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent. https://t.co/5AUcTrAJrZ

— ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 4, 2020

The journalist who clicked the picture also slammed RGV for cropping the actual picture and giving it twisted meaning. Replying to RGV's comment the journalist wrote, "1. You tweet a pic I clicked and 2. your tweet is twisted and sexist. If you were there, you would see that there were hardly a dozen women standing while there were hundreds of men in a serpentine queue. The police official on duty said a separate line was made to protect women.”

