Shehnaaz Gill reveals she regrets taking up Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, says her suitors irritated her

She could not get the Bigg Boss 13 winner's trophy home, but Shehnaaz Gill surely climbed the stairs of fame, thanks to her noticeable presence on the show till the end. As a result, even before BB13 came to an end, she had already signed reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with the same channel. She was supposed to find her probable life partner from a number of suitors, but that's not how it unfolded.

Apart from the fact that the show came to a sudden end due to the ongoing pandemic, Shehnaaz also walked away without choosing a connection, citing her love for Sidharth Shukla as the reason. In a recent interview, she has now opened up on her decision of taking up Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and said she regreted it. She added that her heart was not there, and she got irritated when men came up to impress her.

Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz's co-host, had earlier slammed for her not taking any interest in the participants who were trying to woo her. Shehnaaz herself also did not hide her affection for Sidharth. In one of the episodes, she in fact broke down, confessing that she was indeed in love with him.

