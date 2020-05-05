Shilpa Shetty gets pushed off to her ‘mayka’ by Raj Kundra in this hilarious TikTok video

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are making the most out of this lockdown by spending time with their kids and making funny TikTok videos for the entertainment.

In their new video, Raj asks Shilpa, “Suno, agar meri lottery lag jaaye, toh tum kya karogi (What will you do if I win the lottery?).” The actress responds, “Aadhi rakam lungi aur humesha ke liye apne mayke chali jaungi (I will take half the money and go to my parents’ house forever).”

Raj has a quick response to this as he says, “1000 ki lottery lagi hai aaj. Yeh le aadhi rakam aur nikal yahan se (I won Rs 1000 in a lottery today. Take this and get lost).” Fans are loving their hilarious TikTok videos.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty welcomed their daughter Samisha in February 2020 through surrogacy.

