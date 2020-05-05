Bhushan Kumar remembers his father Gulshan Kumar on his birth anniversary

The founder of the T-Series, Gulshan Kumar, would have turned 64 years old day. Remembering his legendary father on his birth anniversary, Bhushan Kumar shared a heartfelt message.
"Happy Birthday Papa! I feel blessed for being a part of your dreams. And I hope I am making you proud somewhere. You were, are & will always be in our hearts, minds, celebrations & prayers. I love you," Bhushan Kumar wrote.
— Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) May 5, 2020
Bhushan's sister, Tulsi Kumar, also shared a message for her father. "I know Your love and blessings are always around us ❤️ पर फिर भी वो क़िस्मत वाले होते हैं जिनके पापा होते हैं There can be No One like you papa ???? Words can’t do justice to the way I miss you #fatheranddaughter #specialbond #missupapa," she captioned the photo.
I know Your love and blessings are always around us ❤️ पर फिर भी
वो क़िस्मत वाले होते हैं
जिनके पापा होते हैं
There can be NoOne like you papa ????
Words can’t do justice to the way I miss you ????#fatheranddaughter #specialbond #missupapa pic.twitter.com/EDBHiaI5Zr
— Tulsi Kumar (@TulsikumarTK) May 5, 2020
Gulshan Kumar witnessed huge success very early on his career. He passed away on 12 August 1997.
