When Emraan Hashmi used bad words for Shah Rukh Khan and later regretted it

Last year, Emraan Hashmi appeared in the Netflix web series Bard of Blood, produced by Shah Rukh Khan. The series received lukewarm reviews. But Emraan will probably remember it for having to 'insult' Shah Rukh, although the insult was scripted!
It so happened that the two needed to shoot for a promotional video. It was released before the show's trailer hit the internet. Emraan, who is known as a soft-spoken man in real life, had to use terms like 'Dabba' and 'Dhakkan' for SRK, and then put a cloth bag on his head! Later, in an interview, he revealed that he really felt bad for having to use such words for the superstar. He also added that he had grown up watching SRK's films, and hence, it was embarrasing for him to do all that to SRK, even though it was all for professional reasons.
Emraan also added that SRK has had a profound impact on him as an artist, and also as a person.
Workwise, the actor was last seen in Jeethu Joseph's thriller The Body, co-starring late Rishi Kapoor.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website.
You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
Leave a Reply