Randeep Hooda turns a still from Extraction into a meme; relates it with people purchasing liquor

Randeep Hooda recently made his Hollywood debut with the Netflix original action film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. The film was released globally on April 24, 2020 and has been receiving positive reviews.

Now, Randeep took to his social media handle to share a still from the film where he is seen injured with a cast on his hand. He has blood stains on one side of his face. The actor made a meme out of this by relating it with the current situation of liquor buyers. Captioning the image, he wrote, "Coming back from the #Liquorshop be like .."

Coming back from the #Liquorshop be like ..#StayHome #StaySafe #Extraction pic.twitter.com/Fvtb0C8kVR

— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 5, 2020

The centre announced relaxations for phase 3 of the lockdown that commenced on May 4. The government allowed liquor shops to operate from May 4. This led to hundreds of people crowding outside liquor shops. Videos of people violating social distancing rules to get their hands on a bottle of alcohol were also doing the rounds on the internet.

ALSO READ: EXTRACTION: 5 Reasons why you need to watch Netflix’s Chris Hemsworth – Randeep Hooda starrer

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results