WATCH: Shankar Mahadevan recreates Dil Chahta Hai featuring Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar

Dil Chahta Hai is one of the most popular coming of age films and relates with youngsters to date. Singer Shankar Mahadevan has recreated the title song ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ to collect funds for marginalized artists. The video also features Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar.

The song, made in collaboration with Berklee Indian Ensemble, opens with a message from Aamir Khan. “Amongst all the films I’ve done, the song ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ is certainly one of my favourites. It’s beautifully composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the lyrics by Javed (Akhtar) saab are just exquisite. I am happy to know the Berklee School of Music has done a recording of this song and that all the funds collected from this recording are going towards supporting the musicians and singers during these very tough times,” Aamir says.

The new version of "Dil Chahta Hai" which I was thrilled to collaborate with the Berklee Indian Ensemble on. Here's the Video featuring 112 artists from 21 countries. Every view has the power to help those who are in need during these trying times so click on the link in my bio. Enjoy!!! #BIXCovidFund #DilDhahtaHai @berkleecollege @berkleeindiaexchange

The music video shows a total of 112 musicians, actors and Berklee students from 21 countries posing for the camera. Each of them have a placard in their hands which expresses their one wish. These wishes are all things they are unable to do because of the lockdown. Jonita Gandhi, Zakir Hussain, Salim Merchant, Ameen Rahman, Neeti Mohan, Benny Dayal, and Shalmali Kholgade are some of the Indian musicians seen in the video.

The song has been released to invite funds for the BIX COVID Fund initiative in collaboration with T-Series, which supports marginalized Indian artists whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic.

