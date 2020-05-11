Mother’s Day: Arjun Kapoor urges everyone to not ignore their mothers in an emotional post

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional video on Instagram on Mother’s Day as he remembered his mom and thanked all the mothers on May 10. In the video, Arjun urged everyone to not ignore their mother’s calls who stay away from them.

He said, "Wishing all the mothers a Happy Mother's Day. It feels nice to see so many people who love their mothers, and I guess at the same time it’s bittersweet for somebody like me, who would want to say it, but can’t. I was a little angry and irritated, but eventually, I realized that I wanted to put this out there. I’m sure a lot of people are without their parents right now. A lot of you are not connected to them, or not able to feel the warmth that you crave.”

Rambling my thoughts out loud. Don’t mind but thoda ajeeb emotional type Sunday tha. Lockdown I can handle lekin Mother’s Day & lockdown together thoda zyada ho gaya yaar… emotions ko system se bahar nikalte hue, Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing souls out there. Most importantly Happy Mother’s Day Mom miss you always & forever.

Arjun further said, “Trust me when I say this, phone utha ke baat kar lo, jab phone aaye toh ignore mat karo. Because after all this ends, we will go back to our lives and it will be normal at some point. The relationship that we all crave are around us but we need Mother's Day, Father's Day and these days to realise their importance. I want to thank all the mothers out there. Lockdown mein thoda zyada lag raha hai, but sabke post dekhke aacha laga."

"Dealing with Mother’s Day Rambling my thoughts out loud. Don’t mind but thoda ajeeb emotional type Sunday tha. Lockdown I can handle lekin Mother’s Day & lockdown together thoda zyada ho gaya yaar… emotions ko system se bahar nikalte hue, Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing souls out there. Most importantly Happy Mother’s Day Mom miss you always & forever,” he captioned the post.

Arjun Kapoor has often spoken about his mother Mona Kapoor and shares childhood memories and the times spent with her. She passed away in 2012 after her battle with cancer.

