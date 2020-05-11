Video: Sara Ali Khan becomes overwhelmed with emotions after a fan writes a heartfelt poem for her

Sara Ali Khan has received a lot of love in a very short span of time and she is very grateful for it. She regularly comes across tweets and posts on Twitter and Instagram respectively. Sara Ali Khan’s last film, Love Aaj Kal, did not perform well at the box office but it has been trending on Netflix for the past week and it has left Sara very happy and has filled her with gratitude. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan got really emotional after listening to a fan’s heartfelt poem.

When the poem was read out to her, Sara Ali Khan couldn’t help but be overwhelmed with emotions as she tried to process the love that was coming her way. She said, “It’s very, very sweet. But, you don’t have to die for anybody, ever. I don’t know what to say, nobody has ever said anything like this to me in my life. So, I’m a little shocked, but thank you very, very much for that kind of love.”

Take a look at the entire segment.

