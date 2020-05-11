Tinted Moisturizers Our Editors Love For Video Calls & Beyond

Whether or not you decide to wear makeup while self-isolating is a personal decision. There's no right or wrong answer, but if you find yourself somewhere between the two extremes— wanting more than lip balm but less than a full face — tinted moisturizer is the complexion product you'll love to wear on your next work Zoom call or Bumble FaceTime date.

These lightweight formulas provide a hint of color and radiance without weighing us down or making us feel greasy, which is perfect for feeling put together while at home. They offer the just-right combination of coverage and skin-care ingredients that make skin look clear and bright even if you're fighting a breakout or any other complexion annoyance. Plus, since the coverage is so light, it's easy to order a shade online that will look great. To help, R29 staffers are sharing their tried-and-true picks, ahead.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

The Ordinary Serum Foundation

"For $7, The Ordinary’s Serum Foundation is one of the best affordable beauty buys that hold its own against tinted moisturizers that cost four times that amount. In addition to offering undertones that suit olive skin like mine, the formula feels like nothing, yet is pigmented enough to offer moderate-to-full coverage if you build it up." — Karina Hoshikawa, beauty & wellness market writer

The Ordinary Serum Foundation, $, available at Deciem

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector

“Laura Mercier recently tweaked its bestselling tinted moisturizer, which has always been one of my all-time favorites. Initially, this made me nervous, because if it ain’t broke… But the new edition is exactly the same as the original in every way that I love — the tint is sheer, yet slightly dewy, so the effect is that quintessential your-skin-but-better vibe — just with a higher SPF. Also, the new packaging shows the shade through the tube so you don’t need to squeeze it out on the back of your hand to tell the difference in undertone between Porcelain and Blush, which in my case, is a helpful shopping upgrade that I didn’t even know I was missing.” — Megan Decker, beauty writer

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector, $, available at Sephora

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

“This Skin Tint probably won’t be your first choice if you’re not down with a little bit of dew, but if you want to look like there’s studio lighting inside your face, you’re in the right place. A few drops of the serum-like formula patted onto clean, bare skin — no moisturizer necessary — provides a veil of light, hydrating coverage that can be layered in areas that need a little extra help. The glow is real here, as is the SPF 40 from zinc oxide, which means it’s the only thing I need to get me ready for any Zoom meeting (ever heard of ‘em?) or brisk walk with the dog.” — Rachel Krause, deputy beauty director

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen, $, available at Sephora

Skinceuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50

"There's an easy trick to actually wearing sunscreen every day: Find one that looks and feels as good as this Skinceuticals powerhouse. This all-mineral sunscreen has a light, cool-toned tint that melts into my complexion and leaves behind an evening tint and beautiful dewy radiance. On a day-to-day basis I wear this under a little blush and concealer, but it works just as well under foundation with a full face of makeup or alone for a hike or coffee run. I think I'm on my third or fourth bottle and I even got my mom hooked, too." — Lexy Lebsack, senior beauty editor

SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50, $, available at SkinCeuticals

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer

"I always get compliments on my skin when I use this tinted moisturizer. It evens my complexion, but I mostly love it because it brightens my face; isn’t drying or greasy; gives me a glow; and requires absolutely no blending. In fact, I never need a mirror to apply it, so that's an easy win." — Mirel Zaman, senior health & wellness editor

bareMinerals COMPLEXION RESCUE™ Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SP, $, available at Sephora

Arrive Skin Boost

"While I love the idea of a weightless complexion product, I've never understood the point of tinted moisturizers when most that I've tried are unable to cover my rosacea, acne, and dark spots. However, this lightweight base is my go-to for everyday wear because it's somewhere between a moisturizing tint and foundation. Plus, it's longwear, so I don't have to worry about reapplying." — Thatiana Diaz, senior beauty writer

Arrive Beauty Skin Boost, $, available at Arrive Beauty

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint

"Glossier Skin Tint has reentered the chat. I wouldn’t normally wear just this tint to work unless I'm having an incredible skin day, but for Zoom-ready makeup, it’s my go-to. I like to apply a few drops with a fluffy foundation brush and add a dab of blush for a put-together look — while still in my pajamas. Plus, my skin feels like it can breathe and I still look cute by my 7 p.m. FaceTime dates." — Hannah Bullion, associate social media editor, beauty & fashion

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint, $, available at Glossier

Dr. Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm SPF 45

"My skin is on the oilier side — and I’m normally afraid of my face looking cakey with foundation — but when I got a mini sample of this BB cream through my Birchbox subscription, I instantly loved its lightweight, buildable texture. It goes on smoothly when I apply it with my hands in the morning and evens out the tone of my skin without looking like I'm wearing a layer of makeup. To top it off, it has SPF 45, so it's a win-win. As soon as I ran out of the mini version I bought the full-sized tube." — Natalie Morin, editorial assistant

Dr. Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm SPF 45, $, available at Dr. Jart+

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results