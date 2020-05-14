Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik to join Shaan, Armaan and Amaal Malik among others for 25 years of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

This lockdown has brought back so many past memories with the re-telecast of past TV shows and reunion of cast members. Another reunion is happening soon. Singers Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik will join Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan, Armaan Malik, and Amaal Malik among others for the silver jubilee celebration of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Shaan will be hosting the three-hour special Ek Desh Ek Rang across all Zee Channels to celebrate 25 years of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Among other artists who will be part of this special are Javed Ali and Richa Sharma.

Interestingly, Armaan Malik was a contestant on the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa when he was quite young and amongst the top 8 contenders. He and his brother Amaal will indulge in some fun banter with Shaan and play games like charades and rapid-fire.

All the performances will be from home as the artists plan to sing some of the hits as they will make the audience nostalgic with their medley of songs!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results