Suniel Shetty resolves to shoot only in India post lockdown to give more business to locals

Suniel Shetty recently launched the FTC Short Film Challenge encouraging creative minds to turn content creators amid the lockdown. The idea was to shoot films at home with their mobile phones and the actor has already received over 400 entries from India and abroad.

While talking to a daily, Suniel Shetty informed that the jury will start shortlisting the films and these will be put out on various OTT platforms. Meanwhile, the actor has also resolved to shoot all his upcoming projects in India, in order to give more business to domestic stakeholders. For this, the actor is ideating to open a franchise of FTC shots across the country and every person who is going to contribute in this challenge will be their content creator.

Suniel Shetty said that the industry post COVID-19 will be very different and people might make limited films for the theatres and more for the OTT platforms.

