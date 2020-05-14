Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pictures from her childhood with her best friends

Sara Ali Khan has been posting throwback pictures quite often now and they have always left us in awe of her. from sharing cute pictures with her baby brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, to sharing her pre-transformation pictures, fans definitely look forward to Sara Ali Khan’s posts. Now, she has dedicated a post to her lovely girlfriends and has shared some never-seen-before pictures from her childhood till date.

She had also visited New York with her best friends and the trio had a blast. She posted the pictures with the caption, “Through thick and thin (Literally) Known you for 8,395 Din.. Thick as thieves, close as Kin If you two are my friends I’ll always Win @ishroff @vedikapinto”. Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Through thick and thin (Literally ????????????????????????????) Known you for 8,395 Din.. ???? Thick as thieves, close as Kin???????? If you two are my friends I’ll always Win ???? @ishroff @vedikapinto

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on May 13, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will be seen pairing with these lead actors for the first time and the audience is very excited to see them create magic in their respective films.

Also Read: VIDEO: Sara Ali Khan becomes overwhelmed with emotions after a fan writes a heartfelt poem for her

