Ananya Panday shares pictures from her first photoshoot, proves that she’s a natural talent

Ananya Panday is just two films old in the industry but she was a social media influencer long before she became a part of it. She has quite the fan-following and was highly appreciated for both her performances in Student Of The Year and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She has always been a natural poser and her recent Instagram post is proof of it.

She shared pictures from her very first photoshoot with Avinash Gowariker and the pictures are just too ethereal to miss. Dressed in a black knit sweatshirt, Ananya Panday is seen donning a no-makeup look with nude lips and has let her hair down. She shared the pictures with the caption, “throwback to my first photo shoot ever with my fave @avigowariker ????❤️”

Take a look at them.

View this post on Instagram

throwback to my first photo shoot ever with my fave @avigowariker ????❤️

A post shared by Ananya ???????? (@ananyapanday) on May 13, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

She will next be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and in Shakun Batra’s untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read: Ananya Panday shares a sassy spectacles clad picture from her teenage years

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results