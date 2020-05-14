Sara Ali Khan shares a spooky picture with Ibrahim Ali Khan in his Halloween costume from their childhood

Sara Ali Khan has been on a picture sharing spree and has shared quite a lot of childhood pictures during the lockdown. Keeping up with the trend, Sara has recently shared a super cute picture from her childhood with baby brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The sibling’s duo has been entertaining us with their knock-knock jokes and cute pictures and it looks like they’re at it again.
View this post on Instagram
@saraalikhan95 shares a #ThrowbackThursday image of @iakpataudi in a spooky Halloween costume ???? Courtesy: @helo_indiaofficial #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on May 14, 2020 at 12:43am PDT
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pictures from her childhood with her best friends
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply