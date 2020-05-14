Sara Ali Khan shares a spooky picture with Ibrahim Ali Khan in his Halloween costume from their childhood

Sara Ali Khan has been on a picture sharing spree and has shared quite a lot of childhood pictures during the lockdown. Keeping up with the trend, Sara has recently shared a super cute picture from her childhood with baby brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The sibling’s duo has been entertaining us with their knock-knock jokes and cute pictures and it looks like they’re at it again.

Sara Ali Khan is seen hugging Ibrahim Ali Khan as he poses in his spooky Halloween costume! Sara shared this picture on Helo app and it is getting all the hearts for all the right reasons. These two never cease to amaze us with their adorable antics, take a look at the picture.

@saraalikhan95 shares a #ThrowbackThursday image of @iakpataudi in a spooky Halloween costume ???? Courtesy: @helo_indiaofficial #SaraAliKhan #IbrahimAliKhan

