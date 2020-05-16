Sameera Reddy compares her 10-month-old daughter to Rajinikanth

Actress Sameera Reddy often shares videos of her two kids and entertains her fans and followers with their antics at home. Recently, Sameera shared a video in which she drew funny comparisons between superstar Rajinikanth and her 10-month-old daughter Nyra.
In the video, shared by the actress, Nyra can be seen channeling her inner Rajinikanth by wearing sunglasses. The video also shows clips of Rajinikanth's famous sunglass flip. Sameera's little one is also trying to put her glasses on.
"Mass baby #babyThalaivaa #rajnikanth #superstar "Summa pere ketta athrudula" @rajinikanth #naughtynyra#10monthsold #itsmybirthday#baby #milestone," she captioned the video.
View this post on Instagram
Mass baby ???? #babyThalaivaa #rajnikanth #superstar ???????? "Summa pere ketta athrudula” @rajinikanth ???? #naughtynyra #10monthsold ????#itsmybirthday #baby #milestone ????
A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) on May 12, 2020 at 10:17pm PDT
