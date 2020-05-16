Shah Rukh Khan pens a heartfelt poem for lockdown lessons, says, “Love is still worth it”

Shah Rukh Khan has been going out of his way to try new things out during the Coronavirus lockdown. From singing to turning a poet, he has done it all and has also unleashed his salt-and-pepper look in his latest Instagram post. The lockdown has been taking a toll on quite a lot of people and Shah Rukh Khan is here to do his bit to help them out with his poem.

Shah Rukh Khan has been making sure to help the front liners and others in need in every possible way. The actor has already offered his four-storey office to the BMC for containing the pandemic. Apart from that, he has also donated over 25,000 PPE kits that will help the medical experts fight the disease better. Now, his poem is surely going to tug the right strings of your heart! Take a look at it along with his new look.

Lockdown lessons…

May 15, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan, on the work front, is all set to produce Betaal for Netflix and will be seen making a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

