Madhuri Dixit unveils a teaser of her first single, ‘Candles’, on her birthday

Madhuri Dixit has ruled all our hearts for decades. The actress turned 53-years-old yesterday. To celebrate the big day, she decided to share a ray of hope in the form of a song. Madhuri Dixit debuts as a singer with her single, ‘Candles’ and she shared the teaser for the same on her Instagram.

The caption reads, “Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now.”

Take a look at the teaser, right here.

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on May 15, 2020 at 2:40am PDT

We can’t wait to hear the entire song! How excited are you to see Madhuri debut as a singer? Be sure to let us know your thoughts, in the comments below.

