Hrithik Roshan opts for intermittent fasting for 23 hours to stay fit during the lockdown

Hrithik Roshan, undoubtedly, is a fitness freak and has been very enthusiastic and passionate about his workouts. The actor has given us major fitness from his debut in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and he has only gotten better with time. Hrithik had recently shared his journey of curing his ligament tear and even though he was in extreme pain, he made it all look effortless.

During the lockdown, since all the gyms and fitness centers are shut, actors have been opting for different workout regimes to follow from home. However, Hrithik Roshan just took fitness a notch higher as he opted for intermittent fasting for a whopping 23 hours! Keeping his health in check has always been Hrithik’s priority and his recent pictures are proof of it. He took to his Instagram to share a couple of pictures and he never ceases to amaze us!

Take a look at it.

. 23hour fast. ✅ #healthyliving #resilience #disciplineequalsfreedom

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Super 30 and War and has not announced his next project yet.

