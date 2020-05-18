Sonakshi Sinha sketches ‘The Enlightened One’, shares video

Anshula Kapoor, through her initiative Fankind, has been connecting to various Bollywood celebrities to raise money for the daily wage labourers and needy ones at this critical time of a global pandemic. Earlier, several including her brother Arjun Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were seen participating in various virtual events with fans and raising funds. Actress Sonakshi Sinha also pledged her support and decided to sell her paintings for the cause.

Sonakshi took to Instagram to share a video of herself creating a sketch that would be up for auction. "I love drawing faces, so decided to draw the most peaceful one – “The Enlightened One” is up for auction to raise funds for the daily wage earners… if you’d like to make it your own, do bid for it on https://bit.ly/FankindAuction (link in BIO as well)," she wrote.

Sonakshi has also given several of her sketches over the years for auction.

Earlier, Anshula's sister Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and many others also lent their support to the initiative.

