“I walked as Dipika and at the end of the corridor I was Sita ji, I was reborn”, says Dipika Chiklia in her throwback picture

StarPlus, the country’s leading general entertainment channel has been enthralling audiences with the legendary show – Ramayan. The popular mythological show has successfully garnered record-breaking viewership even today due to its engaging and simple narrative which has earned a memorable place in the audience’s minds. As it is rightly said that pictures speak a thousand words, they are one of the best ways to cherish beautiful memories. Likewise, the talented actor Dipika Chiklia recently took to her Instagram to recall one of the most memorable moments from the shoot of Ramayan.

Sharing a colorful picture, Dipika captioned the picture stating " It's that one step and that one day that changes who you are and your life.. one such walk… I walked as Dipika and at the end of the corridor I was Sita ji.. I was reborn."

It’s that 1 step .and that one day , that changes who you are ,and your life …one such walk ..I waked as Dipika and at the end of the corridor I became sitaji …I was reborn ….#sita#seeta#love#fans#family#walk#dressing#sisters#royal#shy#future#sisters#ramayan#sagarworld#shivsagarchopra #tv#television

Well, that is indeed a fascinating throwback picture for Ramayan fans!

