Arjun Bijlani shares a picture from Dance Deewane when they learned dance steps from Govinda and Madhuri Dixit

Arjun Bijlani, apart from being a great actor, is also an amazing host who has entertained the audience of Dance Deewane, a dance reality show. He is known for his comic timing and fun elements with Madhuri Dixit on the show. The lockdown has compelled him to go through old pictures and he has been sharing those with his fans on social media.

He shared one of the throwback pictures from Dance Deewane from when he learned a few dance steps from the legendary dancers, Govinda and Madhuri Dixit. Reliving his fan-boy moment, Arjun shared the picture with the caption, “Trying to learn from the best … @govinda_herono1 sir and @madhuridixitnene ..”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on May 17, 2020 at 9:54pm PDT

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani gets teary eyed while talking to his mother, is worried about her health as her residing area has been sealed

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results